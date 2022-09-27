Watch Now
Happy Tuesday get ready for another warm day ahead all thanks to an area High Pressure bringing the heat.

An area of High Pressure is parked over the four corners keeping our temps well above seasonal norm.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 08:56:31-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone, we are doing it again as numbers are holding from yesterday.

All thanks to an area of High Pressure parked over the Four Corners bringing the heat.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield today is 95 degrees, 7 degrees above average for this time of year.

This ridge of High Pressure will begin to breakdown towards the end of this week bringing a cool down for all of California.

Today expect partly cloudy skies, breezes coming in from the Northwest, low humidity and the Air Quality in the "Unhealthy for sensitive groups" Zone.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

