BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A strong storm system will continue through this evening.

This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and high elevation snow along with gusty winds.

Drier weather is likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another storm system will move into the area by the end of the week for another round of wet weather.

Our forecast high today is at our seasonal norm of 58 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

As always stay safe stay warm and stay dry.