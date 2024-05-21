Watch Now
Happy Tuesday Kern County, another warm day for us with temperatures just a few degrees above average

High pressure still bringing the heat to Central California with clear skies and gusty winds.
Posted at 5:57 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 08:57:24-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The high winds have went down in the the Kern County Desert Slopes as a trough that brought temperatures back down to average for the San Joaquin Valley and gusty winds in Kern County

is sliding away from our area. Latest model ensembles show a weak ridge building in today and tomorrow leading to a warm up to about 3 to 6 degrees above average.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 87 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Have a safe Tuesday.

