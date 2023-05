BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone, cooler than average temperatures for the Valley with a warmup to the mid to upper 70s expected over the weekend.

Chance of showers through Thursday for the Valley.

Snow likely in the Sierra Nevada through Saturday night above 5,000 feet.

We do have a fantastic weekend ahead with dry conditions and warmer temps.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.