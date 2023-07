BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, a major warming trend throughout the week.

Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Saturday through Monday night which will likely be upgraded and extended as we get closer to the weekend.

There is a 50 to 75 percent chance of high temperatures of at least 110 degrees for most of the Valley on Sunday and Monday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 100 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.