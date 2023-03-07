Happy Tuesday Kern County cool conditions remain, but a warmup is on the way as well as rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

High temperatures this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon will be around ten degrees below normal for this time of year.

A trough of low pressure will pass eastward across Northern California Wednesday.

The tail end of this trough of low pressure may be responsible for light snow Mariposa and Madera County portions of the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills Wednesday.

Snow amounts should be one to three inches in the Sierra Nevada and an inch or less in the Sierra Nevada foothills above 1,500 feet.

Any precipitation Wednesday will remain north of Fresno County.

A warming trend will begin Thursday ahead of the main event.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield is 57 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay warm and prepare for wet weather.

