Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready for a wet and windy evening followed by a major cool off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Everyone

We have the first storm of the season moving into California guaranteed to bring some rain to Kern County.

Potentially a tenth of an inch of rain for the valley floor and upwards of an inch in mountain areas.

Snow levels have dropped to 5000 feet.

The majority of this moisture is due to touchdown during the evening hours, after six PM tonight.

We also have a Wind Advisory in affect through today, expect 50+ mph winds in high wind prone areas.

This storm system will be followed by cold air, we will see temps drop by almost 20 degrees.

Today's forecast high for Bakersfield is 73 degrees.

Stay safe, stay warm, and stay hydrated.