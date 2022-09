BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Everyone

We are moving through this week with perfect conditions as we say goodbye to an intense summer season.

A cut off area of Low Pressure is assisting in keeping our daily highs well below average.

This system will break down and a ridge of High Pressure will replace it moving our daily highs into the 90's.

Our forecast high today is 82 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy conditions light winds and our Air Quality is good.