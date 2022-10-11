Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready for another warm day ahead with a small chance of rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Everyone, another warm day ahead with temperatures six degrees above seasonal norm.

We have an area of Low-Pressure South of us sending tropical moisture back into Southern California.

This will bring a small chance of rain and thunderstorms for desert and mountain communities.

These conditions will stick around through Wednesday and by Thursday skies will clear out.

Today forecast high in Bakersfield is 90 degrees.

Expect Partly cloudy skies, a bump in humidity and light winds.

As always stay safe on those roads and stay hydrated.