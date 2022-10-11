Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready for another warm day ahead with a small chance of rain

Tropical moisture South of us is bringing a chance of rain to mountain and desert areas and elevating our humidity.
bg 7 day 09-11-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 09-11-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 09-11-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:33 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 08:33:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Everyone, another warm day ahead with temperatures six degrees above seasonal norm.

We have an area of Low-Pressure South of us sending tropical moisture back into Southern California.

This will bring a small chance of rain and thunderstorms for desert and mountain communities.

These conditions will stick around through Wednesday and by Thursday skies will clear out.

Today forecast high in Bakersfield is 90 degrees.

Expect Partly cloudy skies, a bump in humidity and light winds.

As always stay safe on those roads and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018