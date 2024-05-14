Happy Tuesday Kern County, high pressure still with us bringing the heat with temps peaking this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County, temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley reached the mid-90s yesterday afternoon, and those above average temperatures will continue through Saturday as the

low pressure system currently

sitting over Southern California begins progressing eastward.

These temperatures are roughly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, so we are getting a taste of summer early this year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 91 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

