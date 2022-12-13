Happy Tuesday Kern County it's a chilly morning leading into a very cold week ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Everyone it's a chilly morning

Prepare for cold conditions to carry us through the week as dry weather prevails.

We have a very small chance of rain returning late this week.

Freeze warnings are in effect for some Southern California communities as well as here in Kern County.

Today expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and improved Air Quality.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 52 degrees, temperatures about seven degrees below seasonal average.

As always stay safe and stay warm.