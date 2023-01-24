Happy Tuesday Kern County our forecast high is taking a big jump today with temps nearing 60 degrees.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone.

This morning do expect dense fog and freezing temperatures that will occur across much of the San Joaquin Valley.

Dense fog will continue to be a concern through the week while overnight temperatures will trend a little higher.

Dry conditions will persist throughout the work week then a slight chance of precipitation develops this weekend.

Today we will see clear skies and light winds.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 58 degrees temperatures finally right at our seasonal norm.

As always stay warm and stay safe.