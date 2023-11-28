Happy Tuesday Kern County prepare for temperatures to drop this week as a chance of rain returns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, near freezing overnight low temperatures through Wednesday morning.

Freeze Warning in effect until Wednesday morning. Rain and snow chances increase on Wednesday.

Best chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday with a 20 to 30 percent chance of a tenth of an inch of rain in the Valley.

Snow levels expected to drop to about 4,000 feet Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures warm up on Sunday into early next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 69 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and prep for wet weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

