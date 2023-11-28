Watch Now
Happy Tuesday Kern County prepare for temperatures to drop this week as a chance of rain returns

An area of low pressure is heading our way brining a chance of rain and snow to the area.
BG 7 DAY 11-28.png
23ABC
BG 7 DAY 11-28.png
BG MNT 7 DAY 11-28.png
Posted at 5:41 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 08:41:53-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, near freezing overnight low temperatures through Wednesday morning.

Freeze Warning in effect until Wednesday morning. Rain and snow chances increase on Wednesday.

Best chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday with a 20 to 30 percent chance of a tenth of an inch of rain in the Valley.

Snow levels expected to drop to about 4,000 feet Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures warm up on Sunday into early next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 69 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and prep for wet weather.

