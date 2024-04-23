Happy Tuesday Kern County, the cooling trend we have been anticipating begins today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The ridge that provided the above normal temperatures for the region exited off into the Great Basin and upper heights are dropping with the approaching upper air disturbance over the

Eastern Pacific working towards the California coast line.

There is some very weak convective energy over the Sierra this afternoon.

Thunderstorm probabilities range from 5-16% for the higher elevations with the Yosemite Valley coming in at 8% and Tioga Pass at 16%.

High temperatures around 10 degrees lower this afternoon from Monday afternoon for all of Central California.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 80 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and enjoy the weather.



