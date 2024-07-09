Happy Tuesday Kern County this record setting heat wave blanketing the region continues through the week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, a long-duration, rare heat wave with an Extreme Heat risk will continue through late this week will have many impacts on all of our citizens and all sectors of the community.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Saturday, July 13 at 10 AM.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Yosemite through Wednesday at 10 AM.

The high risk of grass fires will continue with herbaceous fuel loading at or near 120% of normal exhibiting behavior typically not experienced with low wind speeds.

Our forecast high today 110 degrees here in Bakersfield with lows in the low eighties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.



