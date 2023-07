BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone.

Little change in temperatures is forecast through Wednesday with widespread triple digit heat across the San Joaquin Valley.

Slight cooling will occur Thursday through Sunday with temperatures near normal for this time of the year over the weekend.

Dry weather is forecast through the next seven days.

Our forecast high today on Bakersfield is 101 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.