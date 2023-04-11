Happy Tuesday Kern County. We are seeing cooler conditions move our way beginning tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone.

A cooling trend will take place across the area through Thursday with breezy conditions at times over the mountains, deserts and West Side Hills.

An upper trough slowly moves across the region.

High pressure will return on Friday and strengthen over the weekend resulting in continued dry conditions along with temperatures recovering to near normal by Friday and to above normal levels over the weekend.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 75 degrees, temps two degrees above seasonal norm.