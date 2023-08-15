Happy Tuesday Kern County we are seeing numbers peek today as high pressure dominates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue across the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and evening this week.

Temperatures will remain around 10 degrees above normal through Thursday with widespread triple digit heat across the lower elevations.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the San Joaquin Valley, the lower Sierra Foothills, and the Coastal Range through Thursday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 106 degrees with lows in the low eighties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.