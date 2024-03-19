Happy Tuesday Kern County, we have a beautiful day ahead with temps in the seventies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Bakersfield,

There is a potential of spotty showers in the Sierra Nevada and Kern County today due to the current setup with a spinning trough over portions of Southern California.

This setup has led to our temperatures to warm up the past few days.

This afternoon we have a 30 to 40 percent probability of high temperatures at or above 80 for Fresno, Lemoore, and Hanford.

There also is a 75 to 100 percent probability of high temps.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 79 with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

