Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Tuesday Kern County, we have a beautiful day ahead with temps in the seventies

High pressure continuing to build keeping our temperatures well above seasonal average.
bg 3-19.png
23ABC
bg 3-19.png
bg mnt 3-19.png
Posted at 6:29 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 09:29:33-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Bakersfield,

There is a potential of spotty showers in the Sierra Nevada and Kern County today due to the current setup with a spinning trough over portions of Southern California.

This setup has led to our temperatures to warm up the past few days.

This afternoon we have a 30 to 40 percent probability of high temperatures at or above 80 for Fresno, Lemoore, and Hanford.

There also is a 75 to 100 percent probability of high temps.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 79 with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018