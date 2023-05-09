Watch Now
Happy Tuesday Kern County. We have a mild day ahead with a shot of rain this afternoon into the evening

A brief area of low pressure is moving through bringing gusty winds and a chance of rain.
Posted at 6:23 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 09:23:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone get ready for a whacky weather week.

A trough of low pressure will bring a low to moderate chance for showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms across the mountains late this afternoon through tonight.

 Strong wind gusts will develop across the Mojave slopes and desert areas from this evening through Wednesday morning.

 A warming trend will begin midweek with forecast high temperatures around 15 degrees above average this weekend.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield today is 75 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

As always stay safe.

