Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a nice day ahead with intense heat to follow come mid-week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

High pressure moving in, the air-mass over the region will take time to modify as the ridge of high pressure will now build over the West Coast.

The trend for the next several days across the district will be the warming of temperature leading to a Heat-Wave later this week.

A disturbance next weekend will slow down the heat as temperatures fall below 100 degrees for a day or two.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 93 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Prepare for dangerous heat moving in mid week.

