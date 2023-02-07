Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a nice week ahead with temps on the warmer side

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, we have a ridge of high pressure now dominates the region as fog and cold overnight lows will be seen across the San Joaquin Valley for several days.

While a surge of cold air managed to enter the region behind the last cold front, the flow aloft is now away from a due north direction.

This transition will lessen the amount of cold continental air as the potential for freezing diminishes.

Our forecast high for today is 61 degrees with lows in the mid thirties.

Stay safe and stay warm

