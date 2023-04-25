Watch Now
Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a significant warm up moving in that begins today

High pressure continues to move towards the Great Basin bringing summer like temps to the area the Southwest region.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone get ready for warmer temperatures.

Lingering effects of the disturbance that rode over Oregon and the Great Basin remains over the area as strong winds continue across Kern County.

We expect winds to diminish during the day, this Tuesday, as the disturbance pushes closer to the Four Corners area this afternoon.

Other than the winds, little change was experienced on Monday as the region received plenty of sunshine.

At this point, a ridge shifting over the West Coast will provide the region with a warming trend in temperatures going into the weekend.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 83 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

