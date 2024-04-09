Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a warming trend upon us bringing warm conditions to the area

High pressure is sliding South mid week pushing our temperatures well into the eighties.
4-9.png
23ABC
4-9.png
mnt 4-9.png
Posted at 6:06 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 09:06:14-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, as a low pressure system continues to pull away from the region, a ridge of high pressure extends inland across California, bringing dry and mild conditions to our area.

Temperatures have been trending upward for the start of this week, and highs on Monday afternoon topped out just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 78 degrees with lows in low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018