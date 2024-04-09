Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a warming trend upon us bringing warm conditions to the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, as a low pressure system continues to pull away from the region, a ridge of high pressure extends inland across California, bringing dry and mild conditions to our area.

Temperatures have been trending upward for the start of this week, and highs on Monday afternoon topped out just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 78 degrees with lows in low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

