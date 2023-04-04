Watch Now
Happy Tuesday Kern County! We have an area of high pressure moving in warming us up in time for the weekend

Temperatures are slowly moving up just in time for the holiday weekend.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 11:47:43-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday,

After a light bit of mountain rain and snow, our region is expected to see dry conditions through the next week as a high pressure ridge moves through the area.

Along with these dry conditions, a significant rise in temperatures will occur, with the San Joaquin Valley possibly seeing high temperatures hitting 80 degrees and low temperatures hitting

50 degrees by this weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 58 degrees with lows in the high thirties.

Have a safe say and enjoy the sunshine.

