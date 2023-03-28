Watch Now
Happy Tuesday Kern County we have another beautiful day ahead before the rain returns

An area of low pressure is dropping down tonight bringing wind and rain to California.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 09:03:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone get ready for more rain.

Rain will begin later this morning and continue through Thursday morning. 

Increases in creek and river flooding likely due to the additional rain.

 Winter Storm Warning in effect from this morning through late Wednesday night due to heavy snow and strong winds. 

The first weekend of April looks to be dry from Friday through Sunday morning. 

Next storm moves in Sunday evening into Monday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 70 degrees with lows in the high forties.

As always stay safe and prep for high winds and rain.

