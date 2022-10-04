Happy Tuesday Kern County we have another gorgeous day ahead of us with Highs on the average side

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone

A perfect Fall Day is here with Forecast Highs in the mid to high eighties.

Bakersfield proper will see a high of 88 degrees, temperatures only two degrees above our seasonal norm.

We will warm up as the week unfolds with temperatures reaching low nineties, all thanks for an area of High Pressure off of the coast.

This will be short lived, and we will get back to highs in the eighties by Monday, possibly even Sunday.

Today expect clear skies, breezy conditions and air quality on the "Unhealthy" side.

As always stay safe, and stay hydrated.