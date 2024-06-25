Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Tuesday Kern County, we have another hot day ahead with temps ten degrees above seasonal average

High pressure bringing the heat, second heatwave of the season winding down starting Thursday.
Screenshot 2024-06-25 060401.png
23ABC
Screenshot 2024-06-25 060401.png
Screenshot 2024-06-25 060422.png
Posted at 6:10 AM, Jun 25, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

With the very high temperatures the past few days and the moisture from the remnants of former Tropical Storm Alberto, we had a few showers and thunderstorms the past two days.

These thunderstorms produced cloud-to-ground lightning resulting in a few fires being started yesterday.

These thunderstorms produced little to none rain because of hot and dry conditions in the lower levels and tropical moisture in the middle and upper levels.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 105 degrees.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018