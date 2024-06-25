Happy Tuesday Kern County, we have another hot day ahead with temps ten degrees above seasonal average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

With the very high temperatures the past few days and the moisture from the remnants of former Tropical Storm Alberto, we had a few showers and thunderstorms the past two days.

These thunderstorms produced cloud-to-ground lightning resulting in a few fires being started yesterday.

These thunderstorms produced little to none rain because of hot and dry conditions in the lower levels and tropical moisture in the middle and upper levels.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 105 degrees.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

