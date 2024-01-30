Happy Tuesday Kern County we have another warm day ahead before rain moves into the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

An upper level ridge continues to sit over the Southwest, which will bring unseasonal warmth to the valley again this afternoon, with may locations expecting highs in the low 70`s.

Some locations could see record-breaking warmth for the second day in a row.

There is also the possibility (30-60% chance) for dense valley fog early this morning in the rural areas of the valley.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for these area until 11 AM PST this morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 75 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and prep for wet weather.

