Happy Tuesday Kern County we still have rain moving in today and returning this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a wet evening ahead.

We are still under this area of Low Pressure which is incredibly unstable.

A twenty percent chance of rain remains today as we see the end of this storm system moving through.

Next up is another chance of rain returning Friday into the weekend for Central and Northern California.

Today expect partly cloudy conditions and cool temperatures.

Also, light winds coming in from the North as well as snow levels at 4500 feet.

As always stay safe and stay warm.