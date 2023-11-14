Happy Tuesday one more dry day ahead before a series of storms moves into the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, high temperatures this afternoon will be six to eight degrees above normal for this time of year.

Dense fog is possible in parts of the San Joaquin Valley late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Precipitation will begin to spread over Central California from south to north Wednesday afternoon.

Periods of precipitation are expected Wednesday night and Thursday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 75 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and prep for wet weather.

