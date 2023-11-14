Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Tuesday one more dry day ahead before a series of storms moves into the area

Low pressure off of the coast pushing gusty winds, cooler temps, and rain chances to the region.
Screenshot 2023-11-14 055126.png
23ABC
Screenshot 2023-11-14 055126.png
Screenshot 2023-11-14 055155.png
Posted at 5:58 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 08:58:49-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, high temperatures this afternoon will be six to eight degrees above normal for this time of year.

Dense fog is possible in parts of the San Joaquin Valley late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Precipitation will begin to spread over Central California from south to north Wednesday afternoon.

Periods of precipitation are expected Wednesday night and Thursday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 75 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and prep for wet weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018