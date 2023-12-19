Watch Now
Happy Tuesday, prepare for measurable rain to continue to move into the region with the heaviest tomorrow

A second storm system is moving into the area bringing potentially one inch of rain to the valley floor.
bg 7 day 12-19.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 12-19.png
bg mnt 7 day 12-19.png
Posted at 5:54 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 08:54:58-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

The second in a series of atmospheric disturbances will effect our area today and Wednesday, resulting in light rain for the San Joaquin Valley and high elevation snow in the Sierra Nevada.

There is also a general risk for thunderstorms in the northwestern portion of our area for today through Thursday, but severe thunderstorms are not expected.

Dry weather will return by the weekend, along with lower temperatures.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 70 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay dry and prep for wet weather.

