Happy Tuesday, prepare for measurable rain to continue to move into the region with the heaviest tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

The second in a series of atmospheric disturbances will effect our area today and Wednesday, resulting in light rain for the San Joaquin Valley and high elevation snow in the Sierra Nevada.

There is also a general risk for thunderstorms in the northwestern portion of our area for today through Thursday, but severe thunderstorms are not expected.

Dry weather will return by the weekend, along with lower temperatures.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 70 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay dry and prep for wet weather.

