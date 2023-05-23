Watch Now
Happy Tuesday, temperatures are coming down just in time for the weekend

Low pressure finally moving in bringing cooler conditions to all of California just in time for the weekend.
bg 7 day 5-23-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 5-23-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 5-23-2023.PNG
Posted at 7:06 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 10:06:13-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A cooling trend will begin today with highs expected to be around 4 to 8 degrees above normal for late May.

Temperatures will then fall to right around normal on Wednesday through the Memorial Day weekend.

Gusty winds will develop through the wind prone mountain passes Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

There is a chance for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms mainly around Yosemite Park the rest of the week.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 92 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Have a great day and stay hydrated.

