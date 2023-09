BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County another perfect day ahead.

Dry conditions are expected through much of this week.

Temperatures are expected to remain slightly above normal through the weekend before dropping to just below normal early next week.

They will remain consistent through the next weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 92 degrees with lows in the seventies.

As always stay safe and have a great day.

