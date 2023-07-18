Happy Tuesday we are slowly seeing our temperatures drop as we move through the work week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County,

A downward temperature trend is anticipated today and Wednesday although temperatures will remain above normal.

Triple digit heat is expected to continue in most of the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County Desert areas through the weekend.

Other than a chance of thunderstorms over the Sierra Nevada this afternoon and evening, dry conditions will prevail through the weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 107 degrees with lows in the low eighties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.