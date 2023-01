BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The active weather pattern continues for at least the next several days.

A much stronger system will move through the area between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening and bring a variety of weather impacts to Central California.

A respite in the activity is expected on Friday before another low pressure system moves through the region this weekend.

A FLOOD WATCH WILL BE IN EFFECT beginning tomorrow.

As always stay safe and prep for more wet weather.