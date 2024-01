BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

A ridge of high pressure has set up over the west coast, resulting in a cold air mass being held in place over our area.

This will lead to sub-freezing temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley this morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 8 AM this morning.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 53 degrees with lows in the mid thirties.

Stay safe and prep for rain.

