Happy Tuesday we have a warming trend upon us bringing the heat with temps peaking this weekend

High pressure parked overhead keeping our skies clear, our numbers above average, and strong winds.
Posted at 5:58 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 08:58:33-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, an upper level trough will continue to push the Pacific Northwest today with onshore flow for the Golden State.

A weak wave does move through the flow this afternoon may fire up a thunderstorm over the Sierra Crests.

Thursday through Saturday more of the same with no threat of Sierra thunderstorms.

Each evening and overnight poses a threat of Mojave Slope winds.

The weak onshore flow will keep the above normal temperatures firmly in place.

Our forecast high today is 91 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

