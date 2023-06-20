Watch Now
Happy Tuesday, we have another cool day ahead of us thanks to an area of low pressure moving through

A beautiful week ahead with temperatures well below in average as summer begins this week.
bg 7 day 6-20-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg mnt 7 day 6-20-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:44 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 08:44:22-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, well below normal temperatures are expected across the forecast area for the next few days.

This is due to low pressure aloft bringing in marine cooled air to the region.

A warming trend by the middle of the week is forecast to commence, taking area highs to near normal by Sunday and Monday of next week.

Summer officially begins tomorrow but temps are feeling much more spring like.

Todays forecast high in Bakersfield is 81 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

