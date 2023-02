BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday,

The final in a series of storm systems will bring additional rain, low elevation snow, and gusty winds through Wednesday.

Dry weather is forecast Thursday and Friday with freezing temperatures across the San Joaquin Valley both mornings.

Precipitation chances return this weekend, mainly from Fresno County northward.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 54 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Prepare for more rain and cooler conditions.