Happy Turkey Day everyone we have perfect holiday weather taking us into the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thanksgiving Kern County.

Patchy fog is possible in the San Joaquin Valley early this morning.

High temperatures this afternoon will be two to four degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cooling trend is expected Friday and Saturday.

Sub-freezing temperatures are possible in the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County desert each night late this weekend through early next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 68 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay warm and have a great holiday.

