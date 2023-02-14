Happy Valentines Day everyone, a chance of rain moves in today with gusty winds picking up as well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Valentines Day.

A cold storm system will impact Central California today with light precipitation in the Sierra Nevada and widespread gusty winds, strongest along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

Temperatures will be well below normal for the next couple of days with a Freeze Warning in effect for the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Temperatures warm back up near normal by the end of the week and continue through the weekend.

Our forecast high today is 52 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and stay warm and have a great holiday.