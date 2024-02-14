Watch Now
Happy Valentines Day, we have a nice mild day ahead with a small chance of rain tonight

Low pressure slowly moving into the re bringing chances of rain to the area well into next week.
Posted at 6:14 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 09:14:19-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Valentines Day everyone.

The weekend into early next week the threat of excessive rainfall and snowfall probabilities remain steady for the region.

The impacts of excessive precipitation maintains the probability of 40%.

The question will be snow levels with the increase to above 6,500 to 7,000 feet for the weekend and dropping with the early next week`s system.

There is a fair probability with increase confidence of some rain on snow pack issues that could lead to some issues with some flooding.

At this time the highlighting of strong wind and precipitation will be maintained.

Our forecast high today is 65 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and expect light rain after 7pm.

