BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday everyone, an atmospheric disturbance will move inland across central California, keeping a chance of precipitation over the region through the end of the week.

High temperatures will be around fifteen degrees below normal for this time of year during the next few afternoons, rising to around normal early next week.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 69 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and stay dry.