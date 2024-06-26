Happy Wednesday Bakersfield we are finally seeing temperatures drop as we get closer to the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Hump day Kern County above average temperatures will continue today, with 100 degree heat persistent at many locations.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday, but remain above normal.

Winds pick up on this evening through Friday morning with a 80 to near 100 percent chance of wind gusts of 45 mph or higher along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from this evening through Friday morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 100 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.



