BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Bakersfield.

Today as the upper low and associated surface low moves across the far southern sections of Central California.

The primary impacts are mountain snow for Kern County Mountains with snow levels remaining above highway pass levels.

Generally light precipitation amounts are expected for the region.

Our forecast high today is 65 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and stay dry,



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: