Happy Wednesday cool conditions will carry us through the week as Low pressure moves East

Low pressure moves East leaving drier conditions here in Central and Southern California.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 08:58:55-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday, snow showers will end in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada this afternoon.

Strong, gusty northwest winds will persist in the Mojave Desert Slopes into this evening.

Seasonal temperatures are expected Thursday through Saturday.

A warming tend is anticipated Sunday and Monday.

Next week has the potential to be wet and active.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 68 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

