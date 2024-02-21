Watch Now
Happy Wednesday everyone, we are starting to see the tail end of this Atmospheric River this morning

A 40% chance of lingering showers this am with partly cloudy conditions through the rest of the work week.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Feb 21, 2024
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County.

An upper level shortwave trough is currently centered off the coast of the Pacific Northwest, stretching southward along the coast of the western United States.

Scattered showers are anticipated to continue over Central California overnight as a result of the southwesterly flow ahead of the trough, bringing additional rainfall mainly to the southern

San Joaquin Valley and Mojave Desert and snowfall in the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet.

The following are probabilities of an additional 0.05 inches or greater until 10 AM PST this morning.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 62 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

