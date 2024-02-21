Happy Wednesday everyone, we are starting to see the tail end of this Atmospheric River this morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County.

An upper level shortwave trough is currently centered off the coast of the Pacific Northwest, stretching southward along the coast of the western United States.

Scattered showers are anticipated to continue over Central California overnight as a result of the southwesterly flow ahead of the trough, bringing additional rainfall mainly to the southern

San Joaquin Valley and Mojave Desert and snowfall in the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet.

The following are probabilities of an additional 0.05 inches or greater until 10 AM PST this morning.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 62 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.



