BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — a quick and needed break in the rain begins today.

Scattered light showers are expected across the mountains and foothills today.

Dry weather will prevail Thursday then a low chance for light precipitation from Friday through the weekend.

A strong storm system may bring more significant precipitation early next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 58 degrees with lows in the mid-fifties.