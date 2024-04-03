Happy Wednesday Kern County a ridge of high pressure is moving through with temps peaking today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Bakersfield, a ridge of high pressure will move eastward into the Great Plains today.

High temperatures this afternoon will be seven to nine degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cold front will pass southward across Central California Thursday.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be around twenty degrees cooler than this afternoon.

Strong southwest wind gusts are probable in parts of the Kern County desert Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 82 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

